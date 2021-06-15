Punjab CM junks oppn charges on vaccine diversion to pvt hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought to refute the opposition’s charge that the state government was trying to make a profit by diverting Covid vaccine doses to private hospitals amid the pandemic.

The government is also under opposition's fire over the alleged irregularities in the purchase of Fateh kits.

The chief minister sought to junk the allegations terming them as “politically motivated” and asserting that there was no question of the government making any profit amid the pandemic.

The government is battling hard to save lives, asserted Singh, accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation.

The SAD and AAP have been targeting the Amarinder government over the alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals and “irregularities” in the purchase of 'Fateh Kits'. They are also demanding the dismissal of Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Lashing out at the Akalis and AAP, Singh said the opposition has been trying to weaken the state's war against Covid by raising non-issues.

The CM charged the two parties with making a “motivated hue and cry” to push their electoral agendas with an eye on the 2022 assembly elections.

He asserted that the state government had not indulged in any wrongdoing.

The CM pointed out that quick and unusual decisions have to be taken in an emergency war-like situation.

Yet, all protocols were strictly followed and emergency rules were invoked to meet the crisis, he said in a statement here.

All decisions were taken in the interest of the people of the state and all due procedures were followed, he said, terming media reports on alleged scams as “sensationalism.” “I am 100 per cent with my officials on these issues,” asserted Singh, adding all right steps were taken and no amount of the Opposition's “hullaballoo” can undermine the true intent of his government, focused on protecting the people’s lives.

The state's doctors and bureaucrats had been doing an excellent job in fighting the war with their backs against the wall, he said.

The CM also took serious note of the large-scale gatherings being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the state government in ''brazen violation'' of the Covid safety protocols and the curbs in place.

In their desperation for power, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and his party colleagues were endangering people’s lives through such gatherings, he added.

“Sukhbir and Co. saw scams everywhere because their government had been seeped in all kinds of scams, and had pocketed crores of rupees at the cost of the people's hard-earned money,” the chief minister alleged.

The 40,000-odd doses made available to some private hospitals was a one-time measure to provide some vaccination options to non-priority groups in the 18-45 category, said Singh.

The hospitals were provided with the vaccines at the price at which they were to buy from the manufacturers, he said, adding the decision was taken as there were initially only two private hospitals in Punjab which had managed to procure the vaccine from the 25 per cent quota of the central government.

Students and others travelling abroad needed vaccine urgently, and were willing to pay, so the state government decided to make it available to private hospitals as an emergency measure, he said.

As the government's decision was not taken in the right spirit, it was withdrawn, he said.

There was no question of any irregularity as the entire money went into the Health Department's vaccination fund meant to buy vaccines to be administered free of cost to the people by the state, he added.

On the issue of 'Fateh Kits', the CM said it was creditable that the Health Department ensured timely supplies even at the peak of the second wave.

Pulse oximeters were made available in these kits despite their shortage in international markets, he said, adding Punjab, in fact, managed to purchase them at a lower price than many other states.

“My government has always prioritised human lives and playing politics and spreading misinformation in times of a pandemic is extremely unfortunate and ill-conceived,” said Amarinder.

The state government has currently distributed 7,475 Fateh Kits, covering 80.92 per cent of the currently active cases in home isolation.

