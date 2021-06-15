Delhi civic bodies set to get mayors elected unopposed on Wed

The mayoral candidates from the ruling BJP are set to get elected unopposed to the posts in the three municipal corporations in Delhi, polls for which are slated to be held on Wednesday.

The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee in the three BJP-ruled civic bodies was June 8.

For the post of mayor and deputy mayor, Raja Iqbal (GTB ward) and Archana (Holambi Khurd) have filed nominations from the BJP, the NDMC said.

For members of the NDMC panel, Jogi Ram Jain, Vijay Bhagat, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rajiv Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed the nominations, it said.

Election to the above posts will take place on June 16 at the meeting of the NDMC House. Since, only one nomination each has been filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, the election to these posts would be unanimous, the NDMC earlier said in a statement.

Besides, Yogesh Verma of the BJP has also filed nomination for the member, advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it said.

In South Delhi Municipal Corporation too, nomination papers have been filed for the post of mayor and deputy mayor and vacancies in the Standing Committee of the SDMC.

Mukesh Suryan, from a ward in Sagarpur West, filed papers for the post of the mayor and Pawan Sharma for deputy mayor, the SDMC said in a statement.

Besides, four nominations were filed for the members of Standing Committee by Indrajeet Sehrawat (BJP), Poonam Bhati (BJP), Suresh Kumar (Congress) and Praveen Kumar (AAP). The elections for these posts will be held on Wednesday, it said.

Former South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and Kailash Sankla also filed papers for the post of DDA members from the SDMC, the statement said.

In the East Delhi Municipal Corporation too, the mayor and deputy mayor are set to be elected unopposed on June 16 with nonominations coming just from the ruling BJP.

For the post of mayor, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal has filed his papers, while Kiran Vaidh for the deputy mayor post, the EDMC said.

Beer Singh Panwar and Himanshi Pandey, both from the BJP, and Mohini from AAP have filed papers for EDMC panel members, it said.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown starting April 19, in view of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, though certain restrictions have been eased in the last several days.

The then unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC --- in 2012.

''All safety protocols shall be followed,'' a senior civic official.

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC).

All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the BJP.

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in open category.

The mayoral polls last year had got delayed too due to the coronavirus pandemic.

