Gujarat BJP meet discusses 2nd COVID-19 wave, cyclone handling, 2022 polls

A crucial meeting of the Gujarat BJP MLAs and its senior officer-bearers was held on Tuesday where they reviewed the state administration's handling of the second wave of COVID-19 and cyclone Tauktae, and also discussed ways to strengthen coordination between the government and the ruling party ahead of the December 2022 Assembly elections.

The meeting, organised in the state capital Gandhinagar, was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others.

Discussions were also held to chalk out the party's future programmes and draw a roadmap for the next Assembly elections, party spokesmen said.

Besides Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, party's Gujarat in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state BJP president CR Paatil and several other office-bearers from across Gujarat were present at the meeting where presentations were made on how the government dealt with two crises -- the second wave of COVID-19 and cyclone Tauktae, which caused massive damage to the state last month.

On political front, the ruling party is gearing up for the challenge thrown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in Gujarat politics, with its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declaring his outfit will contest on all the 182 seats in the next Assembly polls.

After the meeting, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja told the media that resolutions were passed by the members thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Centre's support in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cyclone situation and its aftermath.

A resolution thanking Rupani and Dy CM Patel for their handling of the twin crises was also passed, he said.

''In the meeting, the MLAs were informed about relief packages announced for people affected by cyclone Tauktae as well as the work done by the state government to deal with it. ''The members were informed about preparations made by the state government to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 in terms of number of beds, oxygen availability, medicines and medical staff,'' Jadeja said.

The ruling party also took the initiative of ''digital Gujarat BJP'' by distributing tablets to 488 people, a first-its-kind initiative taken by the state unit, Jadeja said. Ahead of the meeting, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas said its aim was to hold discussions with the MLAs and inform them about the work done by the government during the two major events that the state faced recently -- the second wave of the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae.

He said the meeting's aim was also to hold discussions on the party's future programmes and draw a strategy on how it plans to move ahead with the December 2022 Assembly election, ''for which, in a way, the countdown has begun.'' State BJP spokesman Yagnesh Dave asserted the state government has successfully dealt with both the crises with the party working in tandem with the administration to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

Dave said the MLAs were briefed on how to work for people in case there is a third wave of COVID-19. Before the meeting, Bhupendra Yadav met senior Gujarat BJP office-bearers at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

