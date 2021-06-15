Left Menu

EU leaders back Biden on response to Russia

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:12 IST
The United States and the European Union have agreed to set up a “high-level dialogue” about Russia as part of “a renewed trans-Atlantic partnership” between the U.S. and the 27-nation bloc.

A summit statement released Tuesday after talks in Brussels between U.S. President Joe Biden and the heads of two of the EU's main institutions said they “stand united in our principled approach towards Russia'' and ''are ready to respond decisively to its repeating pattern of negative behaviour and harmful activities.” They also agreed to “urge Russia to stop its continuous crackdown on civil society, the opposition and independent media and release all political prisoners.” The statement was issued as Biden prepares for a Wednesday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

The president and the EU leaders said the U.S. and EU also aim to “keep channels of communication open” with Russia for cooperation “in areas of common interest.” They offered support for the “sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity” of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the face of Russia's attempts to expand its influence. The leaders said they also by the people of Belarus and back their demands for human rights and democracy.

