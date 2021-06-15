Left Menu

BJP leaders discuss Punjab assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:15 IST
BJP leaders discuss Punjab assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP top brass on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's Punjab unit leaders to deliberate upon the assembly polls in the state to be held early next year.

BJP president JP Nadda, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the party's Punjab unit head Ashwani Sharma and the party general secretary Tarun Chugh at the party headquarters here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sharma said the meeting was a routine affair and various issues were discussed including assembly polls in Punjab next year.

The BJP's long-time ally and senior partner in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal, had parted ways with it last year over the farm laws issue. The SAD has now joined hands with the BSP.

The BJP top brass has been holding similar meetings with leaders from various states.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the national capital and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well the party's top leaders Nadda and Shah.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh has been visiting various states reviewing the organisation activities.

Prime Minister Modi has also held long meetings over dinner with the BJP general secretaries and heads of its different wings.

These were followed by Modi holding a series of meetings with Union ministers in different groups.

Political observers and party insiders see these meetings as an exercise before long due cabinet rejig.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021