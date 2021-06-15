Ram temple trust members should resign: Akhilesh

Amid allegations that the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya paid an inflated price for a plot of land, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday sought the resignation of members of the body and a fair probe into the issue. The opposition parties have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust purchased a 12,000-square metre plot for over Rs 18 crore from people who purchased it for just Rs 2 crore -- just minutes before. "The matter should be investigated fairly. All members of the trust must resign," said Yadav in a statement.

The SP chief also alleged that people have lost faith in the ruling BJP and claimed that his party will win over 350 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. ''The BJP government has lost its credibility in the eyes of the public due to discrimination in society and vendetta against the Opposition parties. People's hopes of good days have been shattered," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Advertisement

"Only a few days are left for the BJP to bid farewell and for the Samajwadi Party to form its government. After the 2022 Assembly elections, a government with the strength of more than 350 MLAs will be formed,'' Yadav claimed. Thanking voters for ensuring the victory of Samajwadi Party in the recent Panchayat elections despite the coronavirus crisis and administrative pressure, he said people have also worked to save democracy by voting for the Samajwadi Party in a big way. Yadav said farmers are suffering due to the collapse of the mandi system. Neither are farmers getting a good remunerative price for the crop nor their income doubled. ''The truth is that BJP did not fulfil even a single promise. The youth were deceived in the name of providing employment. Advertisements of recruitment were published but the recruitment did not happen anywhere. The Purvanchal Express has not been completed even in four years. Not a single unit of electricity was produced in the state. On the contrary, its rates were increased," the SP chief added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)