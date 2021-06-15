Left Menu

Nadda holds meeting with Nishad party chief

After the meeting, Sanjay Nishad said that a number of issues, including of appropriate respect to his party, were discussed in the meeting. The most burning issue of reservation for the Nishad community, a reference to his demand that they be given quota benefits under the Scheduled Castes category and not Other Backward Community as is the case currently, was also raised, he said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:46 IST
Nadda holds meeting with Nishad party chief
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad and his MP son Praveen Nishad, days after the Uttar Pradesh regional party leader met Home Minister Amit Shah. After the meeting, Sanjay Nishad said that a number of issues, including of ''appropriate respect'' to his party, were discussed in the meeting. The ''most burning'' issue of reservation for the Nishad community, a reference to his demand that they be given quota benefits under the Scheduled Castes category and not Other Backward Community as is the case currently, was also raised, he said in a statement. ''Our concerns will be soon redressed,'' he said, in reference to his meetings with the top BJP leaders.

The meeting comes amid speculation about a Cabinet expansion of Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad had earlier sought his party's representation in the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

