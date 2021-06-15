Left Menu

Swiss hail constructive U.S. approach to Iran after Biden talks

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden voiced support on Tuesday to speed up approval of the financial transfers needed to deliver more food and medicines to Iran through a Swiss humanitarian channel, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

Cassis, speaking to a Geneva news conference after the 30-minute talks with Biden, said: "The trouble is it hasn't been used enough, and why? Because there are transfers of funds that still require approval, and I think on this the U.S. is willing to accelerate their decisions so that this channel can be used to its full effect."

Biden and Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed ongoing negotiations to revive a big power agreement on Iran's nuclear programme, and "the intention by the U.S. to move forward," Cassis said.

