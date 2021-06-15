Left Menu

Algeria's FLN wins most seats in parliament, election authority says

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's FLN, long the country's biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday's parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday.

However, its 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the Islamist MSP winning 64 seats and independent candidates winning 78 seats.

