Prashant Kishore’s impersonators call up leaders to provoke against CM: Police

Some unknown people, impersonating political strategist Prashant Kishore, has been calling up political leaders to turn them against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police said on Tuesday.

Kishore is also working as the Punjab CM’s principal advisor since March this year.

The Punjab police spokesperson said a criminal case under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, 2000 has been lodged in Ludhiana against some unknown persons who have been calling up various leaders for the last five to seven days, impersonating the CM’s principal advisor.

These unknown callers, claiming to be Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging politicians to make public statements against the Punjab CM and to criticize his leadership, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said these callers had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders that he would take up the case with the Congress high command in Delhi if they act on his advice.

Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab assembly elections when the party had stormed to power by bagging 77 seats in the 117-member House.

