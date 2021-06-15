Left Menu

Prashant Kishore’s impersonators call up leaders to provoke against CM: Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:14 IST
Prashant Kishore’s impersonators call up leaders to provoke against CM: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Some unknown people, impersonating political strategist Prashant Kishore, has been calling up political leaders to turn them against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police said on Tuesday.

Kishore is also working as the Punjab CM’s principal advisor since March this year.

The Punjab police spokesperson said a criminal case under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, 2000 has been lodged in Ludhiana against some unknown persons who have been calling up various leaders for the last five to seven days, impersonating the CM’s principal advisor.

These unknown callers, claiming to be Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging politicians to make public statements against the Punjab CM and to criticize his leadership, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said these callers had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders that he would take up the case with the Congress high command in Delhi if they act on his advice.

Kishor had handled the Congress poll campaign in the 2017 Punjab assembly elections when the party had stormed to power by bagging 77 seats in the 117-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021