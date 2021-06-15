Sukhbir Badal, other leaders, workers booked after protest against Cong govt

Police on Tuesday booked several Akali and BSP leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, for allegedly violating the Covid protocol while protesting against the Congress government here.

The police action came hours after they staged a sit-in and tried to 'gherao' Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence here.

Besides Badal, the Mohali police also booked several other leaders, including MLAs Bikram Singh Majithia, N K Sharma, former ministers Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike, BSP state chief Jasbir Singh Garhi and over 300 unidentified persons, said police.

The FIR was registered at Mullanpur police station under 188 (disobedience to public servants' order) under the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.

It was the second such FIR which was registered against SAD leaders in less than ten days. On June 7, a similar case was registered against Badal and others for staging a 'dharna' in Mohali.

Earlier in the day, police used water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP leaders and workers and prevent them from proceeding ahead to 'gherao' Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence.

Protesters led by Sukhbir Badal shouted slogans against the Congress-led government over several issues including irregularities in the purchase of 'Fateh' kits and the alleged diversion of COVID-19 vaccine doses to private hospitals.

It was the first joint protest of the SAD and BSP, days after both the parties stitched an alliance for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Several Akali leaders, including Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Jasbir Singh Garhi and workers were detained by police. They were taken to Kurali police station but were released later.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the Chief Minister's residence.

The SAD and BSP had planned to 'gherao' the CM's private residence at Siswan in Mohali.

Scores of Akali and BSP protesters initially forced their way through the first layer of barricades. Police used water cannons when protesters tried to cross the second layer of barricades.

In the melee, turbans of several protesters got tossed aside as police resorted to water cannons.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh was also present at the spot.

Earlier, addressing workers on a sit-in there, SAD chief Badal slammed the state government over the issue of alleged irregularities in the purchase of 'Fateh' kits and alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

A 'Fateh kit' contains a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitiser, Vitamin-C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for COVID-19 patients.

Badal demanded the arrest of Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 'Fateh kits' and alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

Referring to Chief Minister Singh, Badal said they held a protest here to wake up the 'arrogant Raja' from his slumber as he had been 'missing' from the state for the last four-and-half years.

Badal said all Congress ministers who "indulged in corrupt activities" would be taken to task and booked as per law once the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power in 2022.

Badal accused the Punjab CM of "shielding" his alleged corrupt ministers as he also attacked minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore post-matric scholarship "scam." Badal further accused Amarinder Singh of extending patronage to the sand and liquor mafias which "looted" the state and caused massive loss to the state exchequer.

Badal said if the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power, it will offer free quality education in government schools.

He said scheduled caste students would also be offered scholarships in engineering and medical colleges.

The SAD president said the SAD-BSP alliance would give a new direction to politics in Punjab.

He said both parties had similar ideals and were committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as well as farmers and 'khet mazdoor'.

"The SAD is a party of principles. We had stuck to our alliance with the BJP through thick and thin but when the saffron party started attacking the farmers' interests, we had no option but to quit the alliance and the government. Now our alliance with the BSP is permanent," he stated.

Badal also disclosed that BSP president Mayawati had a big role in sealing the alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab BSP President Jasbir Singh Garhi said the SAD-BSP alliance would fulfil the dream of BSP founder Babu Kanshi Ram and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and was the first step towards "ridding" the state of the Congress party.

He said that two lakh scheduled caste students had been denied their roll numbers by private colleges and the Congress government was a "mute spectator" to the discrimination being meted out to Dalit students.

Protesting leaders also demanded that farmers be paid the market rate for agricultural land acquired for highway projects.

