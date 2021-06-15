Kurdistan PM reached deal with Iraqi PM for restoring federal budgetary payments
Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have reached a deal that will see federal budgetary payments restored to the Kurdistan region and backdated to Jan. 2021, Barzani wrote on Twitter.
Barzani said the announcement came "as part of our ongoing talks and shared commitment to bring certainty to the Erbil-Baghdad relationship."
