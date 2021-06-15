Left Menu

Maharashtra should become self-reliant in oxygen generation: Tope

We have sought maximum doses from the Centre. The state needs 17 crore doses. Of that, around 3 crore doses have been administered. PTI SPK RSY RSY

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:44 IST
Maharashtra should become self-reliant in oxygen generation: Tope
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state, worst hit by COVID-19, should become self-reliant in oxygen generation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute here, Tope said following instructions from NCP president Sharad Pawar, people from the sugar industry are coming forward to set up oxygen generating plants.

In April, in view of a shortage of medical oxygen during the second COVID-19 wave, Pawar had urged sugar mills in the state to focus on production of the life-saving gas at their plants.

''I feel people should take a lead in production of oxygen and make Maharashtra a self-reliant state in oxygen generation,'' said Tope.

He appealed to ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers in the state to not go on a strike and said the government will take appropriate decisions about their demands.

About COVID-19 vaccination, Tope said the state has capacity to administer 3 crore doses per month and keeping this in mind, it has sought vaccines from the Centre.

''We have capacity to administer 10 lakh doses per day so in a month, we can administer 3 crore doses. We have sought maximum doses from the Centre. The state needs 17 crore doses. Of that, around 3 crore doses have been administered.'' PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021