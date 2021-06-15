Maharashtra should become self-reliant in oxygen generation: Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state, worst hit by COVID-19, should become self-reliant in oxygen generation.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute here, Tope said following instructions from NCP president Sharad Pawar, people from the sugar industry are coming forward to set up oxygen generating plants.
In April, in view of a shortage of medical oxygen during the second COVID-19 wave, Pawar had urged sugar mills in the state to focus on production of the life-saving gas at their plants.
''I feel people should take a lead in production of oxygen and make Maharashtra a self-reliant state in oxygen generation,'' said Tope.
He appealed to ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers in the state to not go on a strike and said the government will take appropriate decisions about their demands.
About COVID-19 vaccination, Tope said the state has capacity to administer 3 crore doses per month and keeping this in mind, it has sought vaccines from the Centre.
''We have capacity to administer 10 lakh doses per day so in a month, we can administer 3 crore doses. We have sought maximum doses from the Centre. The state needs 17 crore doses. Of that, around 3 crore doses have been administered.'' PTI SPK RSY RSY
