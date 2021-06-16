Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:04 IST
Thousands of Indian students have secured visa appointments for July, August: US Embassy
Thousands of Indian students have secured visa appointments for July and August since Monday, the US Embassy here said on Tuesday.

A senior American diplomat had said on Sunday that the US mission in India is ''actively working'' to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August, and facilitating their legitimate travel remained a top priority for it.

''Since June 14, thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August. Thousands of appointments remain available and we will open thousands more in coming weeks,'' the American Embassy said in a tweet.

''We appreciate your patience as we diligently work to resolve the technical issues you have encountered,'' it said.

Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, had also said earlier that the US-bound students will not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country.

They will need a negative report of their COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure.

There has been growing anxiety among a sizeable number of Indian students aspiring to fly to the US for higher studies in view of certain restrictions in getting visa appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

