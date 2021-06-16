Left Menu

Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:19 IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he hoped to have a July vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but a second measure would be needed to incorporate climate and human infrastructure measures.

The top Senate Democrat told reporters there are many in his caucus who think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but does not do enough.

