Left Menu

Explore possibility of bringing SHGs on one platform: Raj CM

The chief minister directed officials to provide necessary training and technical support to the women associated with self-help groups, along with financial literacy, and to provide a marketing platform for the products prepared by them, according to a release.Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other officers attended the meeting held through video conference, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:05 IST
Explore possibility of bringing SHGs on one platform: Raj CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked officials to explore the possibility of bringing Self Help Groups (SHGs), which are working under different departments, on one platform and carry out their activities in a more professional manner.

He said that maximum SHGs should be linked with financial inclusion.

While reviewing the schemes of Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad, under the Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, he said that the micro-financing activities being carried out through such groups have instilled confidence in women and made them more empowered than ever before. He said wide publicity should be given to the products prepared by self-help groups and by preparing documentaries of their success stories. The chief minister directed officials to provide necessary training and technical support to the women associated with self-help groups, along with financial literacy, and to provide a marketing platform for the products prepared by them, according to a release.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other officers attended the meeting held through video conference, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021