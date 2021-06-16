Odd News Roundup: Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Bare-chested and wearing army pants to mimic summer holiday shots of the real Russian president, protester Alexander Lyubuschin donned a Putin face mask and sat in on a bench of a sunny Geneva square, pretending to neck Vodka.

