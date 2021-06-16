Left Menu

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border with Texas governor

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump made the building of a wall along the border a signature part of his presidency, saying it was needed to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:45 IST
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border with Texas governor
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border later this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, after both have complained about a rise in migrants crossing into the United States. Trump, Abbott and other Republicans have criticized Democratic President Joe Biden for rolling back Trump immigration restrictions as the number of migrants arriving at the border has reached the highest monthly levels in two decades.

"We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world," Trump said in statement announcing he had accepted an invitation from Abbott to visit the border on June 30. Trump did not say where along the 1,250-mile (2,000 km) border he would be visiting. Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump made the building of a wall along the border a signature part of his presidency, saying it was needed to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office – Jan. 20 - that paused wall construction, saying "a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution."

Biden's order was the first in a series of moves to undo many of the Trump administration's immigration curbs and to put in place what the Biden administration has called more humane policies. Abbott said last week that his state would build its own border wall, but whether he has the resources and legal authority to do that remains unclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021