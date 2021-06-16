U.S. homeland chief says U.S.-Mexico border not open to irregular migration
U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open, when speaking about irregular migration to the United States. Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges.
U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open, when speaking about irregular migration to the United States.
Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges. In his meeting with Ebrard and other top Mexican officials, he also discussed efforts to speed up vaccinations along the shared border, in efforts to phase out pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Yet, he said that the United States is not considering implementing a vaccine passport at the U.S.-Mexican border. Separately, former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border later this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, after both have complained about a rise in migrants crossing into the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises
Top Glove's $1 bln Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources
U.S. writer Hessler to leave China teaching job after contract not renewed
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities perched at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data
Top Glove's $1 bln Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources