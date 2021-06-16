Japan econ min, top medical adviser to hold news conference Wednesday
Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and the government's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi will hold a joint news conference on Wednesday regarding coronavirus countermeasures, the Cabinet Office said.
The time of their briefing is still being arranged, it said in a statement.
Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures remain under a state of emergency that is set to end on June 20.
