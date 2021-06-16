Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sweeping bill to address China tech threat likely to take weeks in U.S. House

A highly touted bill to boost the United States' ability to compete with Chinese technology could take weeks to get through Congress, as U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers planned to write their own legislation, which must then be combined with what was approved by the Senate this month. House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said House committees were working on their legislation, which he hoped would pass with support from Republicans as well as Democrats.

Ex-police chief accused of joining U.S. Capitol riot released on bail

A former California police chief charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was ordered released on bail, according to a ruling by a federal magistrate judge in Washington made public on Tuesday. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered the release from pre-trial detention of Alan Hostetter, who is charged in an indictment related to the right-wing Three Percenter movement with taking part in the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he hoped to have a July vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but a second measure would be needed to incorporate climate and human infrastructure measures. The top Senate Democrat told reporters there are many in his caucus who think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but does not do enough.

Second of two Colorado school shooters convicted of murder

A former student who opened fire inside a Colorado high school in 2019 was convicted of murder on Tuesday for killing a classmate who charged the gunman to save his classmates' lives. A jury in Douglas County, Colorado took less than a day to find Devon Erickson guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting rampage at Science, Technology, Engineering and Math School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 7, 2019.

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border with Texas governor

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border later this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, after both have complained about a rise in migrants crossing into the United States. Trump, Abbott and other Republicans have criticized Democratic President Joe Biden for rolling back Trump immigration restrictions as the number of migrants arriving at the border has reached the highest monthly levels in two decades.

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

Big Tech critic Khan becomes U.S. FTC chair

Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy. Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support.

Congressional Democrats wary of U.S. Senate infrastructure plan

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday criticized a $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal by a bipartisan group of Senate moderates as neglecting some of their key priorities, raising questions about the measure's fate. Democratic leaders are discussing a two-step process in which they pass a smaller bill with bipartisan support but then follow up with a second measure passed through reconciliation, which would require nearly 100% party unity given President Joe Biden's Democrats' razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Factbox-Republicans erect voting barriers across a number of politically crucial U.S. states

Republican lawmakers in a number of politically significant states have passed a wave of new voting requirements and limits this year, saying the measures are needed to curb voter fraud, despite scant evidence of it in the United States. Backers of the measures cite Republican former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that fraud underlay his decisive presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in November. Democrats and voting rights advocates have sued state officials over the new laws, denouncing the efforts as partisan power grabs that will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.

Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California to face rape, assault charges

A judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, nearly a year after Los Angeles prosecutors first sought to move the convicted former movie producer. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, rejected arguments by Weinstein's legal team that the paperwork for the move had not been done, and that Weinstein, 69, should stay in New York to get needed medical care.

