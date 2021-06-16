Left Menu

Homeland chief says U.S.-Mexico border closed to irregular migration

U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open, when speaking about irregular migration to the United States. Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 05:26 IST
Homeland chief says U.S.-Mexico border closed to irregular migration

U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open, when speaking about irregular migration to the United States.

Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges. The Homeland Security secretary's visit to Mexico City comes amid months of high migration that has become an early policy challenge for the Biden administration, as hundreds of thousands of people flee violence and poverty in Central America and parts of Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have conducted more than 929,000 arrests or expulsions of migrants crossing the U.S. border since October. During a news conference, Mayorkas said both Mexico and the United States were working to curtail irregular migration, with the United States pushing Mexico to do more, and Mexico also pushing the United States.

"We have challenged one another with respect to what more each one of us can do to address the irregular migration that has persisted for several months," he said. "It's not just a question of the U.S. asking of Mexico, it's a matter of what we both can do."

In his meeting with Ebrard and other top Mexican officials, he also discussed efforts to speed up vaccinations along the shared border, in efforts to phase out pandemic-related travel restrictions. Yet, he said that the United States is not considering implementing a vaccine passport at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Separately, former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border later this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, after both have complained about a rise in migrants crossing into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021