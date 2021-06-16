Japan top medical adviser to hold news conference around 0850 GMT
The Japanese government's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi will hold a news conference around 5:50 p.m. (0850 GMT) without Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura as initially planned, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.
Nishimura will brief reporters separately after a meeting with a panel of coronavirus experts ends this afternon, it added.
