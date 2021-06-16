BJP's Sunil Mondal hints at returning to TMC
Former TMC leader Sunil Mondal, who had joined the BJP before the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections, on Tuesday stated that many who left TMC for BJP are now feeling "uncomfortable", hinting at a possible return to TMC.
- Country:
- India
Former TMC leader Sunil Mondal, who had joined the BJP before the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections, on Tuesday stated that many who left TMC for BJP are now feeling "uncomfortable", hinting at a possible return to TMC. "Many of those who left TMC and joined BJP are feeling uncomfortable in BJP. They've not been accepted from the heart. Some people in BJP think it's not right to trust those who are new in the party," said Mondal.
Mondal had joined BJP in December last year. This comes soon after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The developments come a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alapan Bandyopadhyay chapter is over now: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Centre-state tussle over former chief secretary's central deputation.
Centre's claim of vaccinating India's adult population by end of 2021 is nothing but hoax: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI SCH RBT RBT
Centre must provide vaccines free of cost to state governments: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PM Narendra Modi's delayed decision on free vaccination for all cost many lives: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures farmer leaders of support to stir against new agriculture laws, says bulldozing states not good for federal structure.