Don't slacken vaccination drive, conduct vulnerability mapping in blocks: Assam CM to DCs

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the deputy commissioners not to slacken the vaccination drive and also conduct vulnerability mapping at the block level in view of the spread of COVID-19 to rural and semi-urban areas of the state.

The number of fresh cases in the state has shown a gradual decline, Sarma said, while virtually reviewing the COVID situation with DCs and Superintendents of Police on Tuesday night.

The chief minister asked the DCs and SPs not to lower their guard and ensure strict adherence to the restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the disease.

Noting that smaller towns and rural areas are now reporting more cases, he directed the DCs to do vulnerability mapping based on positive cases at the block level.

''The DCS must thereafter earmark priority-vaccine areas, which will stem the spread of the infection to villages and tea gardens,'' he said.

Sarma asked the officials to prepare district-specific strategies to achieve 100 percent inoculation.

He also directed the DCs to vaccinate remaining Anganwadi workers and helpers on a priority basis so that lactating mothers and differently-abled children don't get infected from them.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

