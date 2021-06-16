Kolkata Police questions Mithun Chakraborty over controversial speech during state poll campaign
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over a controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign.
- Country:
- India
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over a controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign. Chakraborty, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with a case filed against him over the controversial speech during the poll campaign.
The FIR was filed by the Trinamool Congress at the Manicktala police station in Kolkata. Chakraborty during an election campaign recited dialogues in his speech from his movies: "Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)."
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We've gained experience by holding polls for Bihar, five other assemblies including West Bengal amid pandemic: CEC Sushil Chandra to PTI.
Central government issues show cause notice to West Bengal CM's Chief Advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay
FEATURE-Schools go solar as India's West Bengal state reaches for green goals
WC qualifiers: Bengaluru United's Primus and Carr named in Trinidad and Tobago national squad
Centre allocates around Rs 7,000 to West Bengal under Jal Jeevan Mission: Ministry