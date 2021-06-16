Left Menu

Kolkata Police questions Mithun Chakraborty over controversial speech during state poll campaign

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over a controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:36 IST
Kolkata Police questions Mithun Chakraborty over controversial speech during state poll campaign
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata Police on Wednesday over a controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign. Chakraborty, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with a case filed against him over the controversial speech during the poll campaign.

The FIR was filed by the Trinamool Congress at the Manicktala police station in Kolkata. Chakraborty during an election campaign recited dialogues in his speech from his movies: "Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)."

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021