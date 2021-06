China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism

China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China. The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China's foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

The United States and the European Union pledged to cooperate on a host of global issues including addressing China.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)