China rejects and deplores U.S.-EU summit criticism
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:04 IST
China said on Wednesday it rejects and deplores a joint statement made by the United States and the European Union that criticised China. The Chinese government firmly opposed any country imposing their own demands on other countries, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman from China's foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.
The United States and the European Union pledged to cooperate on a host of global issues including addressing China.
