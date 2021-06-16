Left Menu

Kremlin official says Putin-Biden summit 'will not be easy'

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:59 IST
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Putin's talks with US President Joe Biden "will not be easy" or likely yield any breakthroughs. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday that the topics on the broad agenda "are mostly problematic.'' ''We have many long-neglected questions that need to be trawled through. That's why President Putin is arriving with an attitude to frankly and constructively set questions and try to find solutions," Peskov said. "No, this day cannot become historic, and we shouldn't expect any breakthroughs. The situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations,'' he continued. ''However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement. We can say that without having started yet, the summit already has a positive result, but we should not await breakthroughs." Peskov said the bilateral issues Russia wants to discuss include strategic stability, arms control, cooperation in regional conflicts, cooperation on the pandemic, and climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

