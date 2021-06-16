Left Menu

Chirag Paswan writes to LS Speaker against notification in favour of Paras as LJP leader

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is contrary to provisions of his organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is ''contrary'' to provisions of his organisation. In a letter written on Tuesday, Paswan also informed Birla of the party's decision to expel five MPs, who have joined hands against him, and urged the Speaker to review the earlier decision and issue a new circular naming him as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha. ''Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empower Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of our party,'' he wrote. Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party's six MPs in place of him. Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan. While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

