Not much progress: Britain keeps all options open in EU N.Ireland row
Britain is keeping all options on the table as a response in a dispute with the European Union over part of their Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday, adding that talks were not making much progress. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he could trigger emergency measures in the Northern Ireland protocol after its implementation at the beginning of this year has seen disruption to trade between Britain and its province. "All options remain on the table as regards steps forwards.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is keeping all options on the table as a response in a dispute with the European Union over part of their Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday, adding that talks were not making much progress.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he could trigger emergency measures in the Northern Ireland protocol after its implementation at the beginning of this year has seen disruption to trade between Britain and its province.
"All options remain on the table as regards steps forwards. Obviously we would prefer to find negotiated ways forward if we can. If that's not possible obviously ... other options remain on the table," Frost told a parliamentary committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Northern Ireland
- Brexit
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- David Frost
ALSO READ
Northern Ireland delays post-Brexit pet checks for 3 more months
Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports
Non-EU member Norway reaches post-Brexit trade deal with UK
Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports
Britain clinches post-Brexit trade deals with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein