Left Menu

Congress takes dig at Arun Singh over his visit to Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:54 IST
Congress takes dig at Arun Singh over his visit to Karnataka
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at BJP national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh over his visit to the state, claiming that instead of serving the people, he was coming to resolve bickering within the ruling party.

Arun Singh is slated to hold a meeting with Ministers of BS Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday.

He will confer with the MLAs of the ruling party on Thursday and address the party's state core committee on Friday before winding up his three-day visit.

Amidst speculations in some quarters about leadership change in Karnataka, Singh had recently ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

A section of the BJP is believed to be pushing for unseating Yediyurappa.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said that he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

The Congress in Karnataka tweeted ahead of Singh's visit: ''Dear Arun Singh, you are rushing here to hold a 'Platform Panchayat meeting' (Katte Panchayat) but don't you have the time to address the grievances of people? From day one of coming to power, this government has been making news about squabbling and not any achievements.'' The opposition party alleged that the BJP's internal strife has hit a climax at a time when the state was facing serious problems.

It charged the BJP with having no time to think about price rise, unemployment, the third wave of coronavirus, a black fungus disease, hardship faced by farmers, economic downturns, but 'lots of time for a power struggle.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021