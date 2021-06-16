Left Menu

New mayors, deputy mayors of NDMC, SDMC elected unopposed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:07 IST
The mayoral candidate from the ruling BJP was elected unopposed to the post in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday, officials said.

The members of the standing committee in the NDMC were also elected unopposed.

For the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, only Raja Iqbal (GTB ward) and Archana (Holambi Khurd) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed their nominations respectively.

Both were elected unopposed in a session of the NDMC House held at the Civic Centre here, a senior official said.

The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the NDMC panel in the BJP-ruled civic body was June 8.

For members of the NDMC panel, Jogi Ram Jain, Vijay Bhagat, both from the BJP, and Rajiv Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were elected unopposed, the official said.

Besides, BJP's Yogesh Verma had also filed his nomination for the post of member, advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and was elected unopposed, he added.

Election to the above posts were mere formalities during the meeting of the NDMC House since only a nomination each was filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) too, the new mayor and deputy mayor were elected unopposed, an official from the civic body said.

Mukesh Suryan, from a ward in Sagarpur West, had filed papers for the post of mayor and Pawan Sharma had filed his nomination for the post of deputy mayor, the SDMC had earlier said.

The new mayor and deputy mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are also set to be elected unopposed on Wednesday.

