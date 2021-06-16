Left Menu

Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 1, opens borders

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown for two more weeks till July 1 and divided the state into two categories depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate, a senior official said.

The restrictions will be in force till 5 am of July 1, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

The weekend shutdowns on Saturdays and Sundays will also continue across Odisha till the end of the month.

He said that under Category A, there are 17 districts located in the southern and western parts of the state where the positivity rate is 5 per cent or less, while 13 districts in coastal regions feature in Category B, the official said.

Mohapatra said the borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will now be opened keeping in view the decline in COVID-19 cases in these states, but restrictions will continue along the borders with West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

