Putin arrives in Geneva ahead of summit with Biden

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:10 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday ahead of a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Reuters TV footage showed, with the stage set for a tense first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

Both sides have played down the prospect of any major breakthroughs at the summit, with wide disagreements likely, but have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations.

