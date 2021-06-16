Left Menu

Putin arrives in Geneva for talks with Biden

But Biden and Putin have both emphasised the importance of a direct dialogue to try to negotiate a more stable and predictable relationship despite the sharp policy differences between the United States and Russia.Ties between the two powers have remained at post-Cold War lows over Moscows 2014 annexation of Ukraines Crimean peninsula, accusations of Russian interference in elections, hacking attacks and other irritants.The two leaders are scheduled to meet for four or five hours at a lakeside mansion.

Updated: 16-06-2021 16:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Swiss city of Geneva for a summit with US President Joe Biden.

Their meeting comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions. The summit agenda covers a broad range of issues, from arms control and cybercrime to the pandemic and a diplomatic tug-of-war between Moscow and Washington.

