Putin arrives at site for summit with Biden in Geneva
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday arrived at the summit site in Geneva for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Reuters TV footage showed.
Both sides have played down the prospect of any major breakthroughs at the summit, with wide disagreements likely, but have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations.
