Putin arrives at venue for summit with Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at a lakeside villa in Geneva for his summit with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders are set to start their meeting accompanied by their top diplomats and a pair of translators. Other senior officials plan to join them for two successive rounds of talks that are expected to last for several hours Wednesday.

Advertisement

Topics on the summit agenda include strategic stability, cybersecurity, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Arctic. Putin and Biden also are expected to cover regional crises in Ukraine, Syria, and Libya, as well as the Iranian nuclear program and Afghanistan.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, sought to moderate expectations for the summit but strongly emphasized the meeting's importance amid the strained ties between Moscow and Washington.

"It's the first such meeting that takes place at a time when the bilateral relations are extremely bad," Ushakov told reporters this week. "Both parties realize it's time to start dealing with the issues that have piled up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)