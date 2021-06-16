Left Menu

Biden meets Putin in Geneva for summit

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:02 IST
Biden meets Putin in Geneva for summit
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.S. President Joe Biden shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva ahead of a summit, Reuters TV footage showed.

Biden and Putin shook hands and then entered the villa where the summit is due to take place after appearing at the entrance festooned with U.S., Swiss, Russian flags following welcoming remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021