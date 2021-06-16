Biden meets Putin in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva ahead of a summit, Reuters TV footage showed.
Biden and Putin shook hands and then entered the villa where the summit is due to take place after appearing at the entrance festooned with U.S., Swiss, Russian flags following welcoming remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
