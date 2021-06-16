Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are starting their diplomatic talks in Geneva.
The two were first greeted by the Swiss president before sitting down for a small meeting that includes just Biden, Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a translator for each side.
They'll then move to larger talks, which will include more senior aides and are expected to last hours. The two plan to discuss everything from cybercrime to Russia's alleged interference in America's elections, as well as arms control and Russia's intrusion in Ukraine. Both sides have played down expectations for any major breakthroughs, but both Biden and Putin have stressed the need to restore more stable relations between the two nations.
