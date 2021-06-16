Malaysia's king calls for parliament to resume at earliest

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah said on Wednesday the country's parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.

Parliament should commence allowing emergency ordinances and a recovery plan to be debated by lawmakers, the king said, according to a national palace statement.

Malaysia has been under a state of national emergency since January to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Parliament has also been suspended.

