Malaysia's king calls for parliament to resume at earliest

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:25 IST
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah said on Wednesday the country's parliament should reconvene as soon as possible.

Parliament should commence allowing emergency ordinances and a recovery plan to be debated by lawmakers, the king said, according to a national palace statement.

Malaysia has been under a state of national emergency since January to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Parliament has also been suspended.

