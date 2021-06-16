Russian President Putin says hopes meeting with U.S. Biden will be productive
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva would be productive. "It is always better to meet face to face," Biden said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva would be productive. "Mr President, I'd like to thank you for your initiative to meet today," Putin said, sitting next to Biden and accompanied by the two countries' foreign ministers.
Biden said the two leaders would try to determine areas of cooperation and mutual interest. "It is always better to meet face to face," Biden said.
