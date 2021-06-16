BJP condemns Andhra's decision to increase property, garbage taxes

Andhra Pradesh BJP on Wednesday condemned the state government's decisions of increasing property tax and imposing garbage tax in municipalities and corporations. The party has given representations to Mayors and Commissioners of Municipalities and corporations across the state.

BJP state secretary Nagotu Ramesh Naidu, Vijayawada Parliament district president Bobburi Sriram and party workers gave a representation to city Municipal Corporation Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh in Vijayawada. They appealed a roll back on the decisions, which they said will be a big blow to people already suffering from the Corona pandemic. The BJP leaders also hit out at the state government's claims of increasing taxes as per the guidelines of the Central government.

Advertisement

The BJP leaders further condemned the state government withdrawing the funds from the endowments department for paying a sum to Vahana Mitra scheme beneficiaries. "How can the government use the money donated by Hindu devotees in temples for the state government's welfare scheme? Can they use money from the churches or mosques," the Andhra unit of the BJP asked.

A BJP delegation which had gone to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation said it found the national flag on the Corporation building in an inverted state. The BJP leaders said this displayed the negligent attitude of the corporation authorities. However, Corporation authorities soon set the flag right. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)