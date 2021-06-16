World News Roundup: Extreme poverty jumps in Italy on back of COVID woes; India slams Twitter for not complying with new IT rules and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Extreme poverty jumps in Italy on back of COVID woes

The number of Italians living in absolute poverty rose sharply in 2020 to its highest level for at least 15 years as the coronavirus crisis brought economic pain to much of the country, data showed on Wednesday. Last year, about 5.6 million people, or 9.4% of the population, lived in absolute poverty, defined as those unable to buy goods and services essential to achieving "a minimally acceptable standard of living", national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

India slams Twitter for not complying with new IT rules

India's technology minister said on Tuesday that Twitter Inc had deliberately defied and failed to comply with the country's new IT rules, which became effective in late May. The new rules or the so-called Intermediary Guidelines announced in February, are aimed at regulating content on social media firms such as Facebook, WhatsApp messenger, and Twitter, making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.

German conservatives extend poll lead ahead of September election

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance has extended its lead over the Greens, two polls showed on Wednesday, as the ecologists' campaign to take the chancellery for the first time stumbles ahead of September's federal election. The Greens surged ahead of the conservatives in polls in late April after they picked Annalena Baerbock as their candidate to run for chancellor, with her pitch for a "new start" capturing voters' imagination.

New ICC prosecutor vows to take 'stronger cases' to trial

British barrister Karim Khan took over as the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor on Wednesday with a pledge to improve its track record by taking only its strongest cases to trial. Khan, who is only the third person to hold the role, faces many challenges at a time of fierce political pressure on the world's permanent war crimes tribunal.

Chinese media mocks U.S. donation of 80 vaccine vials to Trinidad and Tobago

Striking a blow for China's so-called vaccine diplomacy, state media have mocked the United States for calling attention to its donation of 80 vials of COVID-19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago. "Would this be selected for the Worst Public Relations Award of the Year?" the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday in an article on WeChat, which compiled more than 10 mocking tweets by other social media users under a U.S. embassy Twitter statement announcing the donation.

Ethiopia's prime minister: next week's election will be peaceful

Ethiopia will show a skeptical world that it can successfully hold a peaceful election next week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters at his first - and last - campaign rally on Wednesday. The June 21 vote is the first time Abiy, 44, will face voters at the ballot box in Africa's second-most populous nation. He tweeted this week that the election "will be the nation's first attempt at free and fair elections".

Palestinian woman shot after attacking Israeli troops: army

Israeli troops shot a Palestinian motorist on Wednesday who tried to ram them in the occupied West Bank and then brandished a knife, the Israeli military said. The Palestinian health ministry said the woman had died of her injuries. There was no word of Israeli casualties.

Wide gulf, slim hopes as Putin and Biden begin summit

With deep disagreements likely and expectations of solving them low, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down in a lakeside Geneva villa on Wednesday for their first summit since Biden took office. Both have said they hope their talks can lead to more stable and predictable relations, even though they are at odds over everything from arms control and cyber-hacking to election interference and Ukraine.

U.S. envoy for North Korea to visit South Korea for three-way meet: Kyodo

The newly appointed U.S. envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, will make his first visit to neighboring South Korea this week for a possible three-way meeting with counterparts from Seoul and Tokyo, the Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday. The visit, from Saturday to June 24, comes after President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held their first summit in May, injecting fresh urgency into efforts to engage the North in talks on its nuclear weapons.

Two low-profile candidates drop out of Iran's presidential race: TV

Two candidates have withdrawn from Iran's presidential election just days ahead of the vote, state media reported on Wednesday, in moves apparently aimed at boosting the chances of leading hardline and moderate contenders. Last month, the Islamic Republic's hardline Guardian Council approved just seven presidential hopefuls to stand in Friday's election and disqualified several prominent candidates.

