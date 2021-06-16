US Domestic News Roundup: Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill; Second of two Colorado school shooters convicted of murder and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he hoped to have a July vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but a second measure would be needed to incorporate climate and human infrastructure measures. The top Senate Democrat told reporters there are many in his caucus who think the bipartisan proposal is a good start but does not do enough.

Second of two Colorado school shooters convicted of murder

A former student who opened fire inside a Colorado high school in 2019 was convicted of murder on Tuesday for killing a classmate who charged the gunman to save his classmates' lives. A jury in Douglas County, Colorado took less than a day to find Devon Erickson guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting rampage at Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 7, 2019.

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border with Texas governor

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would visit the Texas-Mexico border later this month with Texas Governor Greg Abbott after both have complained about a rise in migrants crossing into the United States. Trump, Abbott, and other Republicans have criticized Democratic President Joe Biden for rolling back Trump immigration restrictions as the number of migrants arriving at the border has reached the highest monthly levels in two decades.

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

Biden administration pushes for Boston Marathon bomber death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, despite President Joe Biden's stated opposition to capital punishment. The department in a 48-page brief filed late on Monday argued that a lower court wrongly overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine what sentence he deserved for carrying out with his older brother the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

U.S. buys another 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has bought another 200 million doses of its authorized COVID-19 shot, including the option to purchase other coronavirus vaccine candidates from the company's pipeline. The United States has now ordered a total of 500 million Moderna vaccine doses to date, with 110 million set for delivery in the fourth quarter and 90 million to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

Congressional Democrats wary of U.S. Senate infrastructure plan

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday criticized a $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal by a bipartisan group of Senate moderates as neglecting some of their key priorities, raising questions about the measure's fate. Democratic leaders are discussing a two-step process in which they pass a smaller bill with bipartisan support but then follow up with a second measure passed through reconciliation, which would require nearly 100% party unity given President Joe Biden's Democrats' razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

New York grapples with the growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan

An influx of homeless people into Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood after an emergency move by New York City to ease crowding in shelters has been a fact of pandemic life for the neighborhood since last spring. Many of the newcomers, living in nearby hotel rooms contracted by the city, have been largely inconspicuous. But others with mental health and drug problems have become a growing presence in Hell's Kitchen and adjacent Times Square.

Jared Kushner set to publish 'definitive' book on Trump presidency

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a senior adviser in his administration, has reached a deal to write a book billed by his publisher as the "definitive" recounting of Trump's presidency. The book will be released early next year, according to publisher Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers specializing in conservative authors.

First patient set to receive controversial Biogen Alzheimer's drug

A U.S. hospital on Wednesday will give the first infusion of an expensive, controversial new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen Inc before Medicare had even said what it will pay for - and with some doctors upset by its approval last week. The first administration of the drug, Aduhelm, outside of a clinical trial is scheduled to take place in Providence, Rhode Island, at Butler Hospital's Memory and Aging Program.

