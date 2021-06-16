Odd News Roundup: Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters; Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters

Police in South Australia urged drivers on Wednesday to step up efforts to protect their cars, as thieves target the catalytic converters that scrub exhaust emissions, amid a surge in prices of precious metals. The converters, which strip particulate matter from emissions, contain high volumes of the precious metals platinum and palladium, whose prices touched records this year.

Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Bare-chested and wearing army pants to mimic summer holiday shots of the real Russian president, protester Alexander Lyubuschin donned a Putin face mask and sat in on a bench of a sunny Geneva square, pretending to neck Vodka.

