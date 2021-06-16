Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters; Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

The converters, which strip particulate matter from emissions, contain high volumes of the precious metals platinum and palladium, whose prices touched records this year. Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters; Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva
US President greets Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a handshake in Geneva (Photo Credit - CNN) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters

Police in South Australia urged drivers on Wednesday to step up efforts to protect their cars, as thieves target the catalytic converters that scrub exhaust emissions, amid a surge in prices of precious metals. The converters, which strip particulate matter from emissions, contain high volumes of the precious metals platinum and palladium, whose prices touched records this year.

Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva

A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to arrive in Geneva for a historic summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, a look-alike was spotted in the Swiss city at a protest calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Bare-chested and wearing army pants to mimic summer holiday shots of the real Russian president, protester Alexander Lyubuschin donned a Putin face mask and sat in on a bench of a sunny Geneva square, pretending to neck Vodka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021