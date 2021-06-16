Left Menu

Geneva heavily secured for Biden-Putin summit

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:48 IST
Security in Geneva swelled through the morning Wednesday and by time Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived for his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, hundreds of police and troops had cordoned off many the Swiss city's main streets.

Sniffer dogs joined police on patrol as concrete barricades, barbed wire and portable metal fences corralled gawking onlookers hoping for a glimpse of Putin's motorcade passing by -- before Biden's cortege had yet hit the road.

Tall metal gates ringed a large chunk of downtown Geneva, with armed men wearing flak jackets and earpieces posted every few meters around a picturesque neighborhood. Helicopters swirled overhead, and police patrol boats circulated along Lake Geneva.

Some merchants in the area lamented slower-than-usual business, while others expressed pride that the world's eyes are on Geneva.

