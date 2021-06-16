Left Menu

UK PM's office declines to engage with ex-aide's allegations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office declined on Wednesday to engage with every allegation made by his former senior advisor Dominic Cummings, saying the British leader was focused on the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't plan to engage with every allegation made.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:49 IST
UK PM's office declines to engage with ex-aide's allegations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office declined on Wednesday to engage with every allegation made by his former senior advisor Dominic Cummings, saying the British leader was focused on the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, Cummings reignited a row with health minister Matt Hancock, publishing what he said was an exchange with the British prime minister who branded the COVID-19 testing programme totally "hopeless".

Asked whether the published message was authentic or not, Johnson's spokesman said he would not get into the detail of what has been published. "I don't plan to engage with every allegation made. The prime minister has set out that we will hold a public inquiry next year, the health secretary has given hours of evidence to the parliamentary committee and I have taken a number of questions on this issue previously," he told reporters.

"Our focus is on recovering from the pandemic, moving through the road map, distributing vaccines and delivering on the public's priorities," he said, adding he had not asked the prime minister directly about the new allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021