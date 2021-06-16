Putin, Biden end first round of talks after almost two hours -RIA cites Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The first round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have finished after almost two hours, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.
The two leaders will take a short break before resuming with a larger group of people in attendance, the RIA news agency said, in their first summit since Biden took office.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- TASS
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden eyes grants, federal purchasing to narrow racial wealth, home ownership gaps
Biden to visit Tulsa massacre site as U.S. confronts racial legacy
Biden to honour forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Biden says nearly 14% of his 1,500 agency appointees identify as LGBTQ
Russia's Lavrov says big decisions unlikely at Putin-Biden summit -Ifax