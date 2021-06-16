Putin, Biden end first round of talks after almost two hours -RIA cites Kremlin

The first round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have finished after almost two hours, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

The two leaders will take a short break before resuming with a larger group of people in attendance, the RIA news agency said, in their first summit since Biden took office.

