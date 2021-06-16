Chirag Paswan accuses JDU of breaking LJP; says, 'I'm son of lion, will continue fighting'

By Aashique Hussain Member of Parliament and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday accused the Janata Dal (United) of breaking his party while adding that he is the "son of a lion" and will continue to fight.

This comes after Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction removed Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. Addressing a press conference today, Chirag Paswan said, "According to the constitution of the party, only the parliamentary committee and the national president himself can choose the Leader of the House. If uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) had asked, he would have been made the Leader of the House. As per the party's constitution, National President can only be removed if he/she dies or resigns."

The LJP MP accused the JDU of breaking the party and also said that his uncle has no right to call any kind of meeting or make a decision. "JDU practices divisive politics. JDU has tried to break LJP several times. It has tried to divide Dalits in the past too. Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people were not ready for the struggle we had to go through. My uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras also did not play any role in campaigning during assembly elections," he alleged.

The LJP MP said his father Ram Vilas Paswan died on October 8 and just after that, the Bihar elections came. "It was a very difficult time. But during the election people gave us great support. We got more than 25 lakh votes," said Chirag. He said that he does not trust Nitish Kumar's policies and that is why he had decided not to bow down to anyone. "We broke away from the alliance because of the JDU and contested alone," the LJP leader added.

"I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away...I did not become an orphan when my father passed away. But now I felt, when my uncle did this. All of this had conspired when I was not well. I even tried to speak to my uncle at that time but I failed... I wanted the family matter to be settled in a closed room... But now this fight will go on for a long time and will be fought legally. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan... I am the son of a lion. I had fought before and will fight again," stated Chirag Paswan. Earlier on Wednesday, Chirag wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that the decision of announcing Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party's Constitution.

Chirag also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the House. Meanwhile, supporters of LJP leader Chirag Paswan demonstrated in his support, outside the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras, the new Leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Notably, LJP had fielded candidates against Janata Dal-United (JDU), which is also a part of NDA in the Bihar elections last year. However, LJP did not manage to open its account in the elections.

LJP was formed by late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

