Left Menu

Second round of Putin-Biden talks begin, says Kremlin

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:47 IST
Second round of Putin-Biden talks begin, says Kremlin
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The second round of talks in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have started, a Kremlin spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the two leaders' first summit since Biden took office continued.

Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled to Russia in March, was among the delegates present as the talks resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021