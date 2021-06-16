Second round of Putin-Biden talks begin, says Kremlin
16-06-2021
The second round of talks in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have started, a Kremlin spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the two leaders' first summit since Biden took office continued.
Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled to Russia in March, was among the delegates present as the talks resumed.
